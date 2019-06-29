Locals volunteer for Comcast Cares Day

From April through mid-May, more than 1,400 local Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners worked together as they volunteered to improve communities in Carroll County as part of the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day.
Volunteers partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster on several projects throughout the Comcast Cares Day project window. Activities included decorating the club with customized painted tiles, landscaping at Carroll Lutheran Village, beautifying downtown Westminster and painting and planting at the club.
Additionally, volunteers visited the Maryland Horse Rescue in Mount Airy to assist with tasks such as feeding and grooming horses, stacking hay, mucking stalls and cleaning. Volunteers also cleaned up and helped beautify the town of New Windsor.