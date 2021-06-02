(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Graduation 2021: Winters Mill High School | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Jun 02, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from Winters Mill High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Winters Mill graduation Mackenzie Hopkins speaks during Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Winters Mill held held their seventeenth graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Winters Mill held held their seventeenth graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Winters Mill held held their seventeenth graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Winters Mill held held their seventeenth graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Principal Michael Brown speaks during Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Shaylee Beall helps classmate Jenna Benjamin with a hair pin as they get ready for Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Destiney Allen, left, and other students turn to the audience to recognize their families during Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Erika Vasquez puts on her mortarboard before filing into Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Cassidy Knill speaks during Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Winters Mill held held their seventeenth graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Winters Mill held held their seventeenth graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Seniors stand for the playing of the National Anthem during Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill graduation Grant Dell, center looks on during Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Advertisement