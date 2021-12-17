Big hair affair

Christmas balls, electric lights, braided menorahs, reindeer and baby dolls are just a few of the features adorning the Holiday hairdos handcrafted by cosmetology students this week at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster. Now in its tenth year, the school’s Whoville Hairdo Competition draws inspiration from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and challenges juniors and seniors studying cosmetology to push the limits of hair design as they express their creativity on mannequin heads whose real human hair becomes a canvas for their festive holiday designs. The 37 entries were judged Thursday. Eden Kunert from Manchester Valley won first place with her lace up back mannequin. Francis Scott Key junior Logan O’Connor's Menorah mannequin and Winters Mill senior Erin Grabus' curly Christmas mannequin tied for second place in the competition.
Manchester Valley senior Julia Adkins works on her "Little Lou Who" in preparation for the 10th annual Whoville Hairdo competition in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Electric lights adorn "Glitter Who," one of the Whoville hairdos created by cosmetology students at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Westminster High School senior Taylor Kerpetenoglu works on her Whoville hairdo in preparation for the 10th annual Whoville Hairdo competition in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Winters Mill senior Erin Grabus works on her "Corkscrew Who" in preparation for the 10th annual Whoville Hairdo competition at the Carroll County Career and Tech Center in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Instructor Cori Lewis, left, looks on as Liberty junior Amelia Hooker and Century junior Lily Jackson work on a Whoville hairdo at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Manchester Valley juniors Luetta Seipp and Brooke Considine decorate Considine's Whoville hairdo with tiny plastic babies at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
"Miss Christmas," designed by Francis Scott Key junior Taylor Miller is among the Whoville hairdos created by cosmetology students at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Francis Scott Key senior Molly Brown uses a glue gun as she works on her Whoville hairdo at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Manchester Valley junior Brooke Considine decorates her Whoville hairdo with tiny plastic babies Dec. 16.
Winters Mill senior Erin Grabus works on her "Corkscrew Who" in preparation for the 10th annual Whoville Hairdo competition.
37 juniors and seniors in the cosmetology program at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center are participating in the 10th annual Whoville Hairdo competition.
FSK junior Logan O'Connor makes adjustments to her "Hanukkah Who" while preparing for the Carroll County Career and Tech Center's 10th annual Whoville hair design competition Dec. 16.
Manchester Valley senior Julia Adkins works on her mannequin head in preparation for the 10th annual Whoville Hairstyle competition Dec. 16.
