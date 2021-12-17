Big hair affair

Christmas balls, electric lights, braided menorahs, reindeer and baby dolls are just a few of the features adorning the Holiday hairdos handcrafted by cosmetology students this week at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster. Now in its tenth year, the school’s Whoville Hairdo Competition draws inspiration from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and challenges juniors and seniors studying cosmetology to push the limits of hair design as they express their creativity on mannequin heads whose real human hair becomes a canvas for their festive holiday designs. The 37 entries were judged Thursday. Eden Kunert from Manchester Valley won first place with her lace up back mannequin. Francis Scott Key junior Logan O’Connor's Menorah mannequin and Winters Mill senior Erin Grabus' curly Christmas mannequin tied for second place in the competition.

(Dylan Slagle)