Genevieve Thacker, od Westminster, who is studying biology at Carroll Community College receiver a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from Maryland Army National Guard Spc. Pat Wesley as Spc. Deven Long, right, records information, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the Carroll County Health Department at TownMall of Westminster Thursday, May 6, 2021. The health department had about 250 people scheduled to receive their first dost at Thursday's clinic, which was also taking walk-in patients. (Dylan Slagle)