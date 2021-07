With help from Dave Strawn of Bethlehem, Pa., Chris Gingerich, right, of Mount Joy, Pa., a Civil War re-enactor who portrays a field hospital steward, sets up the tent where he will camp this weekend at Union Mills Homestead. Union Mills Homestead will host a Civil War Living History and Encampment "Citizen Meets Soldier" program Saturday and Sunday July 17 and 18. Living history re-enactors will be camped out on the grounds of the homestead and will have exhibits and demonstrations set up each day. (Dylan Slagle)