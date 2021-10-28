Trunk or Treat in Keymar | PHOTOS

Nichole Schlereth of Taneytown holds up her daughter Anna, 7-months, as she gazes at strings of lights decorating a witches lair while Melanie Barfoot, 12, of Taneytown looks on during Wednesday's Trunk or Treat at Keymar Evangelical Wesleyan Church Oct. 27, 2021. Held as a drive-through last year due to the pandemic, this year's event featured trick or treating, hay rides, food, smores and music. (Dylan Slagle)