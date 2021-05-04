xml:space="preserve">
Municipal elections in Taneytown and Mount Airy | PHOTOS

Candidates campaign outside the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department Reception Hall during the Mount Airy municipal election Monday, May 3, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

May 03, 2021
Voters head to the polls as Taneytown and Mount Airy hold municipal elections Monday, May 3, 2021.
Voters from Carroll and Frederick Counties check in separately depending on which part of town they live in during the Mount Airy municipal election held at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department Reception Hall Monday, May 3, 2021.
Poll worker Margie Davis checks in voter Dylan McCoy as he prepares to vote in the Mount Airy municipal election Monday, May 3, 2021.
Candidates campaign outside the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department Reception Hall during the Mount Airy municipal election Monday, May 3, 2021.
Technician Kevin Parkerson gives voting machine instructions to Jim Miller before he casts his ballot in the Taneytown municipal election at the Taneytown police station Monday, May 3, 2021.
Ray Vigliotti, right, talks with council candidates, from left, his son, Joe Vigliotti, Judy Fuller and Diane Foster outside the Taneytown police station as Taneytown holds municipal elections Monday, May 3, 2021.
Natalie Hendricks, 6, looks on as her mother, Megan fills out her ballot in the Mount Airy municipal election Monday, May 3, 2021.
Poll worker Margie Davis gives instructions to voter Stacey Murphy as she prepares to vote in the Mount Airy municipal election Monday, May 3, 2021.
Voter Fairy Flickinger checks in to vote in the Taneytown municipal election Monday, May 3, 2021.
Natalie Hendricks, 6, looks on as her mother, Megan fills out her ballot in the Mount Airy municipal election Monday, May 3, 2021.
