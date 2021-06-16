xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

CCPS will continue free meals for families with children |...

From left, Carroll County Public Schools food service workers Cris Bailey, Winters Mill cafeteria manager Melissa Herbert and Vilma Masters set up outside Winters Mill High School in Westminster Wednesday to distribute free meals to people with children 18 and under. The meals will be available this summer each Wednesday from June 16 through September 1 from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Elmer Wolfe Elementary, Mount Airy Middle School, Northwest Middle School, Shiloh Middle School, West Middle School, Oklahoma Road Middle School, Century High School, Manchester Valley High School and Winters Mill High School.
(Dylan Slagle)

CCPS will continue free meals for families with children during summer | PHOTOS

By
Jun 16, 2021
Carroll County Public Schools will continue distribute free meals to people with children 18 and under this summer. The meals will be available this summer each Wednesday from June 16 through September 1 from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Elmer Wolfe Elementary, Mount Airy Middle School, Northwest Middle School, Shiloh Middle School, West Middle School, Oklahoma Road Middle School, Century High School, Manchester Valley High School and Winters Mill High School.
(Dylan Slagle)
(Dylan Slagle)
Fruit and vegetables are offered as well at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Wednesday. The meals will be available this summer each Wednesday from June 16 through September 1 from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
(Dylan Slagle)
A box of tomatoes is pictured at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Wednesday. The meals will be available this summer each Wednesday from June 16 through September 1 from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
(Dylan Slagle)
Jacquelyn Ledford picks up meal kits and milk from Carroll County Public Schools food service workers Vilma Masters and Cris Bailey, right, outside Winters Mill High School in Westminster Wednesday to distribute free meals to people with children 18 and under. The meals will be available this summer each Wednesday from June 16 through September 1 from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
(Dylan Slagle)
The contents of a bag containing a week worth of meals for one child is pictured at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Wednesday. The meals will be available this summer each Wednesday from June 16 through September 1 from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
(Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Public Schools food service worker Cris Bailey brings out more meals at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Wednesday where free meals are being distributed to families with children 18 and under. The meals will be available this summer each Wednesday from June 16 through September 1 from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
(Dylan Slagle)
