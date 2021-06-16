CCPS will continue free meals for families with children during summer | PHOTOS
Carroll County Public Schools will continue distribute free meals to people with children 18 and under this summer. The meals will be available this summer each Wednesday from June 16 through September 1 from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Elmer Wolfe Elementary, Mount Airy Middle School, Northwest Middle School, Shiloh Middle School, West Middle School, Oklahoma Road Middle School, Century High School, Manchester Valley High School and Winters Mill High School.
(Dylan Slagle)