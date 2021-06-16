CCPS will continue free meals for families with children during summer | PHOTOS

From left, Carroll County Public Schools food service workers Cris Bailey, Winters Mill cafeteria manager Melissa Herbert and Vilma Masters set up outside Winters Mill High School in Westminster Wednesday to distribute free meals to people with children 18 and under. The meals will be available this summer each Wednesday from June 16 through September 1 from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Elmer Wolfe Elementary, Mount Airy Middle School, Northwest Middle School, Shiloh Middle School, West Middle School, Oklahoma Road Middle School, Century High School, Manchester Valley High School and Winters Mill High School. (Dylan Slagle)