Carroll County News

16th Annual “I Will Remember You” Remembrance Ceremony presented by “Catherine's Cause,” & Carroll County Law Enforcement Community, To End Drunk Driving, Thursday December 1, 2022 at Ascension Episcopal Church in Westminster. Honoring those who lost their lives along with the families of victims who return every year, Catherine's Cause began in 2007 by Cindy & Phil Mullikin, in memory their daughter Catherine Mullikin, killed by a drunk driver. Seven were killed this past year as of December 1, 2022. This Ceremony honored 31 lives killed on our roads.