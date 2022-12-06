Carroll County News

Advertisement

Commissioners approve submission of $1.5 million grant to benefit new Carroll County family shelter

The county’s Department of Citizen Services and Grants Office received approval Thursday from the Board of Carroll County Commissioners to submit an application to the fiscal 2024 Maryland Shelter and Transitional Housing Facilities Program. It provides grants to improve or create transitional housing and emergency shelters to reduce homelessness in the state.

Photos

Catherine's Cause Remembrance Ceremony 2022 | PHOTOS

16th Annual “I Will Remember You” Remembrance Ceremony presented by “Catherine's Cause,” & Carroll County Law Enforcement Community, To End Drunk Driving, Thursday December 1, 2022 at Ascension Episcopal Church in Westminster. Honoring those who lost their lives along with the families of victims who return every year, Catherine's Cause began in 2007 by Cindy & Phil Mullikin, in memory their daughter Catherine Mullikin, killed by a drunk driver. Seven were killed this past year as of December 1, 2022. This Ceremony honored 31 lives killed on our roads.