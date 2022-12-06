Advertisement
Carroll County News
Carroll County News
Sykesville’s Century High marching band will represent Maryland Wednesday in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
Century High School students will parade down the tropical streets of Waikiki in Honolulu Wednesday in tribute to veterans.
●
Carroll County News
Monday marked a new start for Carroll County government as the 62nd Board of Commissioners was sworn in.
●
Carroll County News
The county’s Department of Citizen Services and Grants Office received approval Thursday from the Board of Carroll County Commissioners to submit an application to the fiscal 2024 Maryland Shelter and Transitional Housing Facilities Program. It provides grants to improve or create transitional housing and emergency shelters to reduce homelessness in the state.
●
Carroll County News
Holiday Hope: The Shepherd’s Staff needs help in its mission to offer assistance to Carroll County residents in crisis
The Shepherd’s Staff, a Carroll County-based nonprofit, says more area residents are seeking help this year due to rising inflation, which has led to higher costs at grocery stores and gas pumps.
●
Carroll County News
As of the end of this month, Carroll County will no longer offer public bus service in the southern part of the county, including to Sykesville and Eldersburg.
●
Carroll County News
Mount Airy’s proposed charter changes limiting mayoral power are not unusual, municipal nonprofit says
A representative with the Maryland Municipal League — a nonprofit that works to support Maryland’s city and town governments — said the Mount Airy Town Council’s proposed charter changes to shift certain duties of the mayor to the town administrator are not unusual.
●
Photos
16th Annual “I Will Remember You” Remembrance Ceremony presented by “Catherine's Cause,” & Carroll County Law Enforcement Community, To End Drunk Driving, Thursday December 1, 2022 at Ascension Episcopal Church in Westminster. Honoring those who lost their lives along with the families of victims who return every year, Catherine's Cause began in 2007 by Cindy & Phil Mullikin, in memory their daughter Catherine Mullikin, killed by a drunk driver. Seven were killed this past year as of December 1, 2022. This Ceremony honored 31 lives killed on our roads.
Carroll County
It’s Christmas all day Friday in downtown Sykesville, as carolers from Sykesville Middle School sing, free hot cocoa will flow and shops stay open late during this year’s 12 Hours of Christmas event.
●
Carroll County News
Four of the five members of the Board of Carroll County Commissioners, bid farewell Thursday to each other, county staff and residents at the board’s weekly meeting.
●