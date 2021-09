After missing last year’s show due to COVID-19 closures, the Mason-Dixon Historical Society is steaming back to the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster for their 59th annual Steam and Gas Round Up. The show, which opened Thursday with an equipment auction, runs through Sunday. This year’s show features “The Early Years” including all makes and brands of tractors, engines, agricultural and construction equipment along with vehicles manufactured between 1900-1939.

(Dylan Slagle)