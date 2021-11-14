xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
St. John Catholic School students have been employing their STEM skills to plot a giant eagle logo on a four-acre field at Fallen Willow Farm in Taneytown as part of their bid to earn a downlink from astronauts on the International Space Station Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Next Gallery

Advertisement

Carroll County News

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement