Madelynn Corns, 7, of Westminster gets a free haircut from Carleigh Porter, a stylist at the Spa on Main, as the Westminster Police Department, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the Carroll County Health Department and The Shepherd's Staff host the 5th Annual Shop with a Cop Event at Dutterer Park in Westminster on Monday, August 9, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)