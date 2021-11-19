xml:space="preserve">
Santa's helpers | PHOTOS

Carroll County Farm Museum is being decorated for their Holiday Tour, specifically Santa schoolhouse, as tour is all outside this year.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

By
Nov 19, 2021
Stephanie Martin-Lauterbach, who owns Refabuluz Vintiques, an antique business she operates one weekend a month out of her barn in Westminster, and Karla Moore, a vendor at Refabuluz, have been working hard to get the Dottie Freeman Historic Schoolhouse ready for Santa at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster. The Farm Museum’s Holiday Tour, Dec. 1-19th will be held outside this year and will be hosting outside visits with Santa on December 4-5 from noon to 4 p.m., December 11-12 from noon to 4 p.m. and December 18-19 from noon to 4 p.m. According to Carroll County Farm Museum manager Joanne Weant, although the farmhouse and living history center are still closed to visitors due to the pandemic, there will be a food vendor, scavenger hunt, blacksmith demonstration and a craft to take home. “We’re like Santa’s little elves,” said Martin-Launterbach, who has decorated the schoolhouse ahead of Santa’s visit for the last three years using vintage toys and decorations from Refabuluz.
Karla Moore hangs ornaments on a tree inside of the Dottie Freeman Historic Schoolhouse Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster which will serve as Santa's cabin during the Carroll County Farm Museum's 2021 Holiday Tour Dec. 1-19.
Stephanie Martin-Lauterbach decorates the inside of the Dottie Freeman Historic Schoolhouse Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster which will serve as Santa's cabin during the Carroll County Farm Museum's 2021 Holiday Tour Dec. 1-19.
Holiday decorations adorn Santa's workbench inside the Dottie Freeman Historic Schoolhouse Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster which will serve as Santa's cabin during the Carroll County Farm Museum's 2021 Holiday Tour Dec. 1-19.
Karla Moore decorates inside of the Dottie Freeman Historic Schoolhouse Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster which will serve as Santa's cabin during the Carroll County Farm Museum's 2021 Holiday Tour Dec. 1-19.
Karla Moore and Stephanie Martin-Lauterbach decorate the inside of the Dottie Freeman Historic Schoolhouse which will serve as Santa's cabin during the Carroll County Farm Museum's 2021 Holiday Tour Dec. 1-19.
