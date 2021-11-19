Santa's helpers | PHOTOS

Stephanie Martin-Lauterbach, who owns Refabuluz Vintiques, an antique business she operates one weekend a month out of her barn in Westminster, and Karla Moore, a vendor at Refabuluz, have been working hard to get the Dottie Freeman Historic Schoolhouse ready for Santa at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster. The Farm Museum’s Holiday Tour, Dec. 1-19th will be held outside this year and will be hosting outside visits with Santa on December 4-5 from noon to 4 p.m., December 11-12 from noon to 4 p.m. and December 18-19 from noon to 4 p.m. According to Carroll County Farm Museum manager Joanne Weant, although the farmhouse and living history center are still closed to visitors due to the pandemic, there will be a food vendor, scavenger hunt, blacksmith demonstration and a craft to take home. “We’re like Santa’s little elves,” said Martin-Launterbach, who has decorated the schoolhouse ahead of Santa’s visit for the last three years using vintage toys and decorations from Refabuluz.

(Dylan Slagle)