Under blue skies and warm sunshine Thursday, participants in the Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks Adaptive Recreation program joined Piney Run Park naturalist Max Bukowitz for a kayak tour of the lake at Piney Run. After eating a picnic lunch and donning life jackets, the group took to the water in kayaks, navigating a good piece of the shoreline of the park’s 300-acre lake with plenty of laughs and thankfully, no spills.

(Dylan Slagle)