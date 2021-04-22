Dipping in (to Outdoor School)

For the first time in more than a year, Carroll County middle school students are returning, in a limited fashion, to Carroll County Outdoor School. After transforming to an enhanced virtual curriculum during the Covid-19 pandemic, Outdoor School began hosting small groups of middle schoolers to participate in-person for day sessions beginning the third week of March. During day sessions at the Hashawha Environmental Center, students get outside and get their hands dirty as they learn about stream ecology, animal habitats and more.

(Dylan Slagle)