Dipping in (to Outdoor School)

West Middle School sixth-graders hike back from the stream during their Outdoor School class at Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Dylan Slagle
By
Apr 22, 2021
For the first time in more than a year, Carroll County middle school students are returning, in a limited fashion, to Carroll County Outdoor School. After transforming to an enhanced virtual curriculum during the Covid-19 pandemic, Outdoor School began hosting small groups of middle schoolers to participate in-person for day sessions beginning the third week of March. During day sessions at the Hashawha Environmental Center, students get outside and get their hands dirty as they learn about stream ecology, animal habitats and more.
(Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller holds a crayfish her West Middle School students caught using a dip net while learning about stream ecology at the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller, right, holds a dragonfly nymph that West Middle School sixth-graders Carlysa Cubillos, left, and Emme Cambuca netted while learning about stream ecology at the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller leads West Middle School students as they learn about stream ecology at the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
A crayfish is one of the macroinvertebrates collected as an Outdoor School class from West Middle School learns about stream ecology on Bear Branch, the stream that runs through the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Spring beauties, a wildflower, blossom along the banks of Bear Branch as West Middle School students learn about stream ecology during Carroll County Outdoor School at the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller, left, shows West Middle School students how to use a dip net as they learn about stream ecology at the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
West Middle School sixth-graders, from left, Emme Cambuca, Carlysa Cubillos and Kaelyn Wilderson use dip nets to collect aquatic macroinvertebrates as their Outdoor School class learns about stream ecology at the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
West Middle School sixth-grader Armel Hairston empties water from his wading boots after exploring Bear Branch with his Outdoor School class Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
West Middle School sixth-graders, from left, Angel Herrera, James Shoe and Kaiden Melendez use dip nets to collect aquatic macroinvertebrates, part of a physical assessment their class conducted on Bear Branch, the stream that runs through the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
West Middle School sixth-grader Shane Cunningham uses his hands to collect aquatic macroinvertebrates, part of a physical assessment their class conducted on Bear Branch, the stream that runs through the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
West Middle School sixth-grader Kevin Rico uses his hands to collect aquatic macroinvertebrates, part of a physical assessment their class conducted on Bear Branch, the stream that runs through the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller holds a dragonfly nymph her West Middle School students caught using a dip net while learning about stream ecology at the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller, left, shows an aquatic insect to West Middle School sixth-grader Carter Lemig as her class collects aquatic macroinvertebrates, part of a physical assessment they were conducting on Bear Branch, the stream that runs through the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. After a year of all-virtual outdoor school learning, Carroll County middle school students are getting a chance to experience outdoor school in person at Hashawha. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller holds a a tray of specimens her West Middle School students caught in Bear Branch while learning about stream ecology at the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller leads West Middle School students as they conduct a stream health assesment on Bear Branch, the stream that runs through Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
West Middle School sixth-graders, from left, Bryanna Filkins, Cara Bareham and Carter Lemig run through a field during their Outdoor School class at Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller leads West Middle School students as they learn about stream ecology at the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
West Middle School sixth-grader Chase Fisher jumps over the stream as his Outdoor School class learns about stream ecology on Bear Branch, the stream that runs through the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
West Middle School sixth-grader Kaiden Melendez smells the water in Bear Branch, the stream that runs through the Hashawha Environmental Area, part of a physical assessment his Outdoor School class conducted on the stream Tuesday. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Outdoor School teacher Carly Miller uses a sprayer to disinfect dip nets used by students, adhering to Covid-19 precautions, at Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
West Middle School sixth-graders hike back from the stream during their Outdoor School class at Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
