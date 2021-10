Hannah Catalino talks with Linda Gasch, right of Mount Airy as she looks at Bagheera, left, and Rosette, right, mustangs adopted from the BLM, during a demonstration at Paradise Stables in Mount Airy Friday, October 15, 2021. Catalino and Lisanne Fear are riding their mustangs across the US - 5,000 miles with a goal of getting 5,000 mustangs adopted. (Dylan Slagle)