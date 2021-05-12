xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Voters head to the polls in municipal elections | PHOTOS

Westminster City worker Alix Day, third from left, hands voting materials to voters, from left, Peg and Anna Kudlow and Ed Berman outside the Westminster Municipal Pool and Community Center, where municipal elections were being held Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Voters head to the polls in municipal elections | PHOTOS

By
May 11, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in municipal elections Tuesday in Westminster, Hampstead, New Windsor and Union Bridge.
(Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
A sign beckons to voters outside Union Bridge town hall as municipal elections are held Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
A sign beckons to voters outside Union Bridge town hall as municipal elections are held Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
A sign beckons to voters outside Union Bridge town hall as municipal elections are held Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
A sign beckons to voters outside Union Bridge town hall as municipal elections are held Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
Chief election judge Michael Towle gives voting instuctions to Melisa Trayer before she votes in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster Municipal Pool and Community Center Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Chief election judge Michael Towle gives voting instuctions to Melisa Trayer before she votes in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster Municipal Pool and Community Center Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
A statue of Uncle Sam greets voters as they enter town hall to vote in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
A statue of Uncle Sam greets voters as they enter town hall to vote in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
James Meerdter casts his ballot in the New Windsor election at New Windsor town hall Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
James Meerdter casts his ballot in the New Windsor election at New Windsor town hall Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
Patrick and Megan Rose mark their ballots while voting in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Patrick and Megan Rose mark their ballots while voting in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
Administrative assistant Xiomara Almenas sanitizes voting booths between voters in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Administrative assistant Xiomara Almenas sanitizes voting booths between voters in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
With her daughter Waverly, 3, Kirsten Ambrose emerges from the voting booth after voting in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster fire company Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
With her daughter Waverly, 3, Kirsten Ambrose emerges from the voting booth after voting in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster fire company Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
Melisa Trayer, right, checks in with election judge Christine Fisher before voting in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster Municipal Pool and Community Center Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Melisa Trayer, right, checks in with election judge Christine Fisher before voting in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster Municipal Pool and Community Center Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
A statue of Uncle Sam greets voters as they enter town hall to vote in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
A statue of Uncle Sam greets voters as they enter town hall to vote in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
Chief judge Wendy Raith, right, gives instructions to Josh Ambrose, right, with his some Graeme, 6, as he votes in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster fire company Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Chief judge Wendy Raith, right, gives instructions to Josh Ambrose, right, with his some Graeme, 6, as he votes in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster fire company Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
An illuminated statue of Uncle Sam greets voters as they enter town hall to vote in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
An illuminated statue of Uncle Sam greets voters as they enter town hall to vote in the Hampstead municipal election Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
Westminster City worker Alix Day, third from left, hands voting materials to voters, from left, Peg and Anna Kudlow and Ed Berman outside the Westminster Municipal Pool and Community Center, where municipal elections were being held Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Westminster City worker Alix Day, third from left, hands voting materials to voters, from left, Peg and Anna Kudlow and Ed Berman outside the Westminster Municipal Pool and Community Center, where municipal elections were being held Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
A padlock secures the ballot box in the Union Bridge municipal election at town hall Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
A padlock secures the ballot box in the Union Bridge municipal election at town hall Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Municipal elections
Marian Witiak casts her ballot in the Union Bridge municipal election at town hall Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Marian Witiak casts her ballot in the Union Bridge municipal election at town hall Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement