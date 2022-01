Mount Airy Elementary School art teacher Karen Langevin shows the book "Change Sings" by poet Amanda Gorman, that provides inspiration for a collage project that fifth graders Marcelleon Bedu-Addo, left, Laura Humphrey and others are working on Friday, Jan 14, 2022 as part of the school's celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Langevin said part of the assignment is for students to share collage pieces with one another to reinforce the importance of working together as artists. (Dylan Slagle)