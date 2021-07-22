McDaniel undergrads continue research for COVID-19 drug during summer program | PHOTOS

Despite summer break, there is still a hum of activity about McDaniel College’s hilltop campus in Westminster. Supported through the generosity of donors, the Student-Faculty Collaborative Research experience is an eight-week program where undergraduate students are mentored by professors in research projects over a range of disciplines. Dana Ferraris and Peter Craig, associate professors of chemistry, are leading students in lab research to discover drugs and treatments to battle the virus that causes COVID-19.

(Dylan Slagle)