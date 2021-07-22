McDaniel undergrads continue research for COVID-19 drug during summer program | PHOTOS

xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

McDaniel undergrads continue research for COVID-19 drug

McDaniel College junior AnnMarie Walker, left, and senior Elva Joya look at a compound Joya synthesized in the lab at McDaniel College Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Students working under associate chemistry professor Dana Ferraris are collaborating on research efforts to discover drugs to treat COVID-19.
(Dylan Slagle)

McDaniel undergrads continue research for COVID-19 drug during summer program

By
Jul 22, 2021
Despite summer break, there is still a hum of activity about McDaniel College’s hilltop campus in Westminster. Supported through the generosity of donors, the Student-Faculty Collaborative Research experience is an eight-week program where undergraduate students are mentored by professors in research projects over a range of disciplines. Dana Ferraris and Peter Craig, associate professors of chemistry, are leading students in lab research to discover drugs and treatments to battle the virus that causes COVID-19.
McDaniel College senior Elva Joya adds tolulene to a compound she synthesized in the lab at McDaniel College Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Students working under associate chemistry professor Dana Ferraris are collaborating on research efforts to discover drugs to treat COVID-19.
McDaniel College junior AnnMarie Walker, left, and senior Elva Joya look at a compound Joya synthesized in the lab at McDaniel College Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Students working under associate chemistry professor Dana Ferraris are collaborating on research efforts to discover drugs to treat COVID-19.
McDaniel College junior Lavi Hotea shows samples of a few of the compounds she synthesized in the lab at McDaniel College Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Students working under associate chemistry professor Dana Ferraris are collaborating on research efforts to discover drugs to treat COVID-19.
McDaniel College senior Elva Joya and associate chemistry professor Dana Ferraris use a nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer to analyze a compound Joya synthesized in the lab at McDaniel College Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Students working under associate chemistry professor Dana Ferraris are collaborating on research efforts to discover drugs to treat COVID-19.
