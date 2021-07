Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis R. Schrader, left, speaks with, from left, Linda Auerback and Ed Singer of the Carroll County Health Department and Del. Susan Krebs at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster during a visit with Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to announce that Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) is distributing nearly $5.5 million through its Competitive Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2022 to fund projects that address the opioid and substance use crisis. (Dylan Slagle)