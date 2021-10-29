xml:space="preserve">
Liberty High School homecoming parade | PHOTOS

Members of the Carroll County Strikeforce Army JROTC march along Bartholow Road during Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
By
Oct 29, 2021
Images from the 2021 Liberty High School homecoming parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28.
Liberty senior P.J. Dietz gets his face painted by classmate Caroline Bacon ahead of Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty senior P.J. Dietz gets his face painted by classmate Caroline Bacon ahead of Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Members of the Carroll County Strikeforce Army JROTC and the Lions' Pride marching band line up ahead of Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Members of the Carroll County Strikeforce Army JROTC and the Lions' Pride marching band line up ahead of Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Members of the Carroll County Strikeforce Army JROTC march along Bartholow Road during Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Members of the Carroll County Strikeforce Army JROTC march along Bartholow Road during Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty senior Jackson Schreiner hands a candy bar to Linton Springs Elementary School student Savannah Davis, 10, ahead of Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Liberty senior Jackson Schreiner hands a candy bar to Linton Springs Elementary School student Savannah Davis, 10, ahead of Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
The Liberty High School Lions' Pride Marching Band marches along Bartholow Road during the Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Liberty marching band won the Tournament of Bands Region V Championships for the Group Three Open Class last Saturday at Spring Mills High School in West Virginia and will compete in the Atlantic Coast Championships on Sunday, Nov. 7. (Dylan Slagle)
The Liberty High School Lions' Pride Marching Band marches along Bartholow Road during the Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Liberty marching band won the Tournament of Bands Region V Championships for the Group Three Open Class last Saturday at Spring Mills High School in West Virginia and will compete in the Atlantic Coast Championships on Sunday, Nov. 7. (Dylan Slagle)
Dressed as a witch, Lily Copsey, 6, and her brother Will, 5, dressed as Luigi, from Super Mario Bros., collect candy from Liberty High School cheerleaders ahead of Liberty's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Dressed as a witch, Lily Copsey, 6, and her brother Will, 5, dressed as Luigi, from Super Mario Bros., collect candy from Liberty High School cheerleaders ahead of Liberty's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Floats parade along Bartholow Road during Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Floats parade along Bartholow Road during Liberty High School's Homecoming Parade in Eldersburg Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
