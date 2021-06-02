xml:space="preserve">
Graduation 2021: Liberty High School | PHOTOS

Liberty graduates gather outside following their graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

By
Jun 01, 2021
Images from Liberty High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Amanda Cyran, center, joins classmates as they react to faculty speaker Adam Fuhr's commencement address during Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Amanda Benson applauds during Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Mariana Caplin talks with classmates as they proceed into Liberty's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Liberty graduates gather outside following their graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
From left, Emiley Kim, Grant Procopio and Emmerson Jordan join classmates as they react to faculty speaker Adam Fuhr's commencement address during Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Seniors proceed into Liberty's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Siblings Kayla and William Allen look on during Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Liberty High School held its 40th graduation at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Deanna Monda livestreams Liberty's graduation to her mother Rachel, who couldn't be there to see her grandson and Deanna's son, Ray Daugherty, graduate in Tuesday's ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Caitlin O'Dea, center, shares a laugh with classmates as they get ready for Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Owen Milewski, left, and Graham Metzbower get ready before Liberty's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduation
Liberty High school students stand for the National Anthem during their graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
