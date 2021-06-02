(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Graduation 2021: Liberty High School | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Jun 01, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from Liberty High School's 2021 graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty graduation Amanda Cyran, center, joins classmates as they react to faculty speaker Adam Fuhr's commencement address during Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Amanda Benson applauds during Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Mariana Caplin talks with classmates as they proceed into Liberty's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Liberty graduates gather outside following their graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation From left, Emiley Kim, Grant Procopio and Emmerson Jordan join classmates as they react to faculty speaker Adam Fuhr's commencement address during Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Seniors proceed into Liberty's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Siblings Kayla and William Allen look on during Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Liberty High School held its 40th graduation at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Deanna Monda livestreams Liberty's graduation to her mother Rachel, who couldn't be there to see her grandson and Deanna's son, Ray Daugherty, graduate in Tuesday's ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Caitlin O'Dea, center, shares a laugh with classmates as they get ready for Liberty High School's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Owen Milewski, left, and Graham Metzbower get ready before Liberty's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty graduation Liberty High school students stand for the National Anthem during their graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Advertisement