The Jungle Book | PHOTOS

Junior Charlene Nomeny, left, and senior Molly McHugh perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
(Dylan Slagle)

By
Nov 04, 2021
The Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" opens Thursday, Nov. 11 in a return to in-person productions.
(Dylan Slagle)
Olouma Anude, from left, Mehana Pekelo, Molly McHugh and Benjamin Saunders perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
Century senior Abigail Meyers, left, and junior Renee Shephard practice before a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
Costume manager Alexa Grauch, right, helps senior Mackenzie Houldson with her mask before playing Tabaqui in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Mehana Pekelo, left, and Mackenzie Houldson perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Owen Knight plays Rudyard Kipling in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Junior Charlene Nomeny, left, and senior Molly McHugh perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century senior Mackenzie Houldson palys Tabaqui in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
From left, junior Charlene Nomeny, Benjamin Saunders and Sean Daniels perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Junior Charlene Nomeny performs in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Sean Daniels, left, as Mowgli, and Sadie Ramsland and Sydney Stewart as Hathi the elephant perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
