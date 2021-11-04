(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland The Jungle Book | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Nov 04, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" opens Thursday, Nov. 11 in a return to in-person productions. (Dylan Slagle) Olouma Anude, from left, Mehana Pekelo, Molly McHugh and Benjamin Saunders perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Century senior Abigail Meyers, left, and junior Renee Shephard practice before a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) The Jungle Book Costume manager Alexa Grauch, right, helps senior Mackenzie Houldson with her mask before playing Tabaqui in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) The Jungle Book Mehana Pekelo, left, and Mackenzie Houldson perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) The Jungle Book Owen Knight plays Rudyard Kipling in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) The Jungle Book Junior Charlene Nomeny, left, and senior Molly McHugh perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) The Jungle Book Century senior Mackenzie Houldson palys Tabaqui in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) The Jungle Book From left, junior Charlene Nomeny, Benjamin Saunders and Sean Daniels perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) The Jungle Book Junior Charlene Nomeny performs in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) The Jungle Book Sean Daniels, left, as Mowgli, and Sadie Ramsland and Sydney Stewart as Hathi the elephant perform in a rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights production of "the Jungle Book" in Eldersburg Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement