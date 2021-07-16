(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Humane Society to hold adoption event | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Jul 16, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. (Dylan Slagle) Adoption event Intern Ellianna Bowman pets E.T., an orange domestic short haired cat, as she cleans her enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. (Dylan Slagle) Adoption event Firecracker, a gerbil available for adoption looks on from his enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. (Dylan Slagle) Adoption event E.T., a female orange domestic short hair cat looks on as intern Ellianna Bowman cleans her enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. (Dylan Slagle) Adoption event Kendall and Kylie, a pair of female guinea pigs available for adoption, in their enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. Adoption event Mika, a rabbit available for adoption, stretches out in her enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. Adoption event Feline care technician Valerie Smith handles kittens at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. (Dylan Slagle) Adoption event Boots and Beans, a pair of kittens available for adoption look on from their enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. (Dylan Slagle) Adoption event Kayla Bair, left, and Valerie Smith handle kittens at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. (Dylan Slagle) Adoption event One of many kittens available for adoption looks on from its enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement