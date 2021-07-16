xml:space="preserve">
Humane Society to hold adoption event | PHOTOS

One of many kittens available for adoption looks on from its enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
(Dylan Slagle)

By
Jul 16, 2021
The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
Intern Ellianna Bowman pets E.T., an orange domestic short haired cat, as she cleans her enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
Firecracker, a gerbil available for adoption looks on from his enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
E.T., a female orange domestic short hair cat looks on as intern Ellianna Bowman cleans her enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
Kendall and Kylie, a pair of female guinea pigs available for adoption, in their enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
Mika, a rabbit available for adoption, stretches out in her enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
Feline care technician Valerie Smith handles kittens at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
Boots and Beans, a pair of kittens available for adoption look on from their enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
Kayla Bair, left, and Valerie Smith handle kittens at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
One of many kittens available for adoption looks on from its enclosure at the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster Friday, July 16, 2021. The Humane Society of Carroll County will be open Sunday, July 18th 9am to 2pm for an adoption event featuring lots of small animals and cats available for same day adoptions.
