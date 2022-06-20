Hoffman's celebrates 75 years | PHOTOS

Keira Meagher scoops ice cream at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster Friday June 10, 2022. Hoffman's will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Monday, June 20. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Emma Tardif, 5, of Westminster samples her ice cream cone during a visit to Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster as a treat on her last day of preschool with her father Brian and brother Hudson Friday June 10, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Logan Middleton, 16, makes banana ice cream on a machine at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster June 17, 2022. Middleton, whose great-great grandfather founded Hoffman's, is the fifth generation of the family working at Hoffman's, which celebrates its 75th anniversary Monday. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Logan Middleton, 16, makes banana ice cream on a machine at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster June 17, 2022. Middleton, whose great-great grandfather founded Hoffman's, is the fifth generation of the family working at Hoffman's, which celebrates its 75th anniversary Monday. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Keira Meagher hands an ice cream cone to Emma Tardif, 5, during a visit to Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster with her father Brian, and brother Hudson, 2, on Friday June 10, 2022. Hoffman's will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Monday, June 20. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Emma Tardif, 5, of Westminster peers into the freezer case during a visit to Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster with her father Brian and brother Hudson June 10, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Ice cream shop workers Brianna Wilderson, left, Ben Gonder and Keira Meagher work the mixers, making milkshakes at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster Friday June 10, 2022. Hoffman's will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Monday, June 20. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Home made ice cream fills the freezer at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster June 17, 2022. Hoffman's which has been a Westminster mainstay at its location on Washington Road, celebrates its 75th anniversary Monday. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Keira Meagher decorates an ice cream cake at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster Friday June 10, 2022. Hoffman's will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Monday, June 20. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Half-gallon cartons of home made ice cream are displayed in a freezer at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster Friday June 10, 2022. Hoffman's will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Monday, June 20. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Ben Gonder scoops ice cream for Chase Burton, from left, Natalie Berry and Davon Parker at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster Friday June 10, 2022. Hoffman's will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Monday, June 20. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Ice cream shop workers Ben Gonder, Tatiana Costley, Keira Meagher and Brianna Wilderson work behind the counter at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster Friday June 10, 2022. Hoffman's will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Monday, June 20. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Siblings Evelyn, 3, Devin, 4, and Susan, 3, eat ice cream cones during a visit with their parents to Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster Friday June 10, 2022. Hoffman's will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Monday, June 20. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Logan Middleton, 16, makes banana ice cream on a machine at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster June 17, 2022. Middleton, whose great-great grandfather founded Hoffman's, is the fifth generation of the family working at Hoffman's, which celebrates its 75th anniversary Monday. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Logan Middleton works an ice cream making machine as his mother Jen, right, looks on at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster June 17, 2022. The Middletons are the fourth and fifth generation of the family working at Hoffman's, which celebrates its 75th anniversary Monday. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Tatiana Costley works behind the counter at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster Friday June 17, 2022. Hoffman's will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Monday, June 20. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Logan Middleton pours ingredients into an ice cream making machine at Hoffman's Home Made Ice Cream in Westminster June 17, 2022. Middleton, whose great-great grandfather founded Hoffman's, is the fifth generation of the family working at Hoffman's, which celebrates its 75th anniversary Monday. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)