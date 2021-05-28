(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Graduation: Springdale Preparatory School | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle May 28, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from Springdale Prepratory School's 2021 graduation ceremony (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Director of college guidance Jennifer White helps Gina Fitz with her gown as Kacy Nottingham and Taylor Towns, right, look on before their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New Windsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Gedeon Kamusau celebrates with his sister Hilde during Friday's graduation ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Vince Akins, Jr. get help with his tassle as graduates prepare to enter their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Detwan Montague celebrates with classmates after receiveing his diploma at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Précieux Tshibangu celebrates with classmates after receiving his diploma at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Graduates stand to be aknowledged during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Graduates stand to be aknowledged during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Deputy head of school Lorraine Fulton gives graduates a thumbs-up following their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Graduates stand to aknowledge their parents during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Graduates, from left, Prcieux Tshibangu, Tristian Shaw, Deric Morris, Jr. and Gedeon Kamusau pose for photos following their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Graduates stand for the playing of the National Anthem during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Springdale graduation Deric Morris, Jr. aknowledges his family as he walks to the stage to receive his diploma at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement