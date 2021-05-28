xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Graduation: Springdale Preparatory School | PHOTOS

Graduates stand to be aknowledged during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Graduation: Springdale Preparatory School | PHOTOS

By
May 28, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Images from Springdale Prepratory School's 2021 graduation ceremony
(Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Director of college guidance Jennifer White helps Gina Fitz with her gown as Kacy Nottingham and Taylor Towns, right, look on before their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New Windsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Director of college guidance Jennifer White helps Gina Fitz with her gown as Kacy Nottingham and Taylor Towns, right, look on before their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New Windsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Gedeon Kamusau celebrates with his sister Hilde during Friday's graduation ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor May 28, 2021.
Gedeon Kamusau celebrates with his sister Hilde during Friday's graduation ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Vince Akins, Jr. get help with his tassle as graduates prepare to enter their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Vince Akins, Jr. get help with his tassle as graduates prepare to enter their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Detwan Montague celebrates with classmates after receiveing his diploma at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Detwan Montague celebrates with classmates after receiveing his diploma at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Précieux Tshibangu celebrates with classmates after receiving his diploma at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Précieux Tshibangu celebrates with classmates after receiving his diploma at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Graduates stand to be aknowledged during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Graduates stand to be aknowledged during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Graduates stand to be aknowledged during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Graduates stand to be aknowledged during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Deputy head of school Lorraine Fulton gives graduates a thumbs-up following their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Deputy head of school Lorraine Fulton gives graduates a thumbs-up following their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Graduates stand to aknowledge their parents during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Graduates stand to aknowledge their parents during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Graduates, from left, Prcieux Tshibangu, Tristian Shaw, Deric Morris, Jr. and Gedeon Kamusau pose for photos following their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Graduates, from left, Prcieux Tshibangu, Tristian Shaw, Deric Morris, Jr. and Gedeon Kamusau pose for photos following their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Graduates stand for the playing of the National Anthem during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Graduates stand for the playing of the National Anthem during their commencement ceremony at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Springdale graduation
Deric Morris, Jr. aknowledges his family as he walks to the stage to receive his diploma at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021.
Deric Morris, Jr. aknowledges his family as he walks to the stage to receive his diploma at Springdale Preparatory School in New WIndsor Friday, May 28, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement