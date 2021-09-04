xml:space="preserve">
Gamber fire company carnival | PHOTOS

Carnival-goers line up to ride the Zipper on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
(Dylan Slagle)

By
Sep 03, 2021
Images from the opening night of the Gamber and Community Fire Company Carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
(Dylan Slagle)
Prizes are pictured on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Jacob Reardon, 13, of Sykesville and Madison Pearcy, 15, of Finksburg contemplate the prizes as Jayce Kauffman, 6, helps out in the dart game on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
From right, Theresa Miller, James Deavers and their granddaughter Reni Deavers, 4, try the dart game on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Carnival-goers line up to ride the Zipper on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The Salem Bottom Boys perform on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Ryan Hommey of Hanover, Pa. attempts the ladder climb on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Matt Ritter won a prize for his daughter Kylie, 4, playing the water gun race on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
From left, Xavier Green, 4, Kendall Miller, 4, and Autumn Green, 6, ride the jet skis on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Carnival runs through Saturday, Sept. 11, however, it is closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.
