Rail in miniature | PHOTOS

Marty Spiwak of the Four County Society of Model Engineers looks on as a train passes over a bridge on the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
(Dylan Slagle)

Dylan Slagle
By
Apr 15, 2021
The Four County Society of Model Engineers has set up an HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
(Dylan Slagle)
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Four County Society of Model Engineers president Midian Evans of Silver Spring sends a locomotive out onto the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Four County Society of Model Engineers president Midian Evans of Silver Spring sends a locomotive out onto the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Member Fred Lass of Westminster controls a train on the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Member Fred Lass of Westminster controls a train on the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
A model train rolls through the HO scale train layout set up by the Four County Society of Model Engineers at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
A model train rolls through the HO scale train layout set up by the Four County Society of Model Engineers at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Details of the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Marty Spiwak of the Four County Society of Model Engineers looks on as a train passes over a bridge on the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Marty Spiwak of the Four County Society of Model Engineers looks on as a train passes over a bridge on the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Four County Society of Model Engineers president Midian Evans of Silver Spring troubleshoots a locomotive on the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Four County Society of Model Engineers president Midian Evans of Silver Spring troubleshoots a locomotive on the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Richard Meyer, left, of Germantown, talks with Marty Spiwak of the Four County Society of Model Engineers as they look over the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Richard Meyer, left, of Germantown, talks with Marty Spiwak of the Four County Society of Model Engineers as they look over the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Richard Meyer, left, of Germantown, talks with Marty Spiwak of the Four County Society of Model Engineers as they look over the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Richard Meyer, left, of Germantown, talks with Marty Spiwak of the Four County Society of Model Engineers as they look over the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Four County Society of Model Engineers president Midian Evans of Silver Spring troubleshoots a locomotive on the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Four County Society of Model Engineers president Midian Evans of Silver Spring troubleshoots a locomotive on the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Four County Society of Model Engineers president Midian Evans, left, of Silver Spring controls a train as it prepares to go through a tunnel in the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Four County Society of Model Engineers president Midian Evans, left, of Silver Spring controls a train as it prepares to go through a tunnel in the group's HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
A model train rolls through the HO scale train layout set up by the Four County Society of Model Engineers at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
A model train rolls through the HO scale train layout set up by the Four County Society of Model Engineers at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
Barry "Yank" Yankolonis of Sparks troubleshoots a train on the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday.
Barry "Yank" Yankolonis of Sparks troubleshoots a train on the Four County Society of Model Engineers' HO scale train layout at The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore Thursday, April 15, 2021. The layout, designed to replicate a mid-1950s summer day in central Maryland, will be on display through Sunday. (Dylan Slagle)
