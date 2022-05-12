Organizer Diana Flores, right, leads demonstrators in a chant outside the Carroll County Board of Education meeting in Westminster Wednesday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Dozens protest outside Carroll BOE meeting Wednesday | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Dozens of protesters gathered Wednesday outside the Carroll County Board of Education to protest the board's recent decision to develop a new policy on the use of political symbols, specifically flags, inside public school buildings.

Westminster High School junior Gabi Lorch, center, shows off her sign as protesters gather before Wednesday’s Carroll County Board of Education meeting in Westminster. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Protesters chant and hold up signs outside the Carroll County Board of Education meeting in Westminster Wednesday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Devanshi Mistri, the student representative to the Carroll County Board of Education, makes her way into the school board meeting Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Protesters chant and hold up signs outside the Carroll County Board of Education meeting in Westminster Wednesday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Protesters chant and hold up signs outside the Carroll County Board of Education meeting in Westminster Wednesday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Organizer Diana Flores, right, leads demonstrators in a chant outside the Carroll County Board of Education meeting in Westminster Wednesday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

The Carroll County Board of Education meets in Westminster Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

McDaniel College senior Ellie Connelly hold up a sign outside the Carroll County Board of Education meeting in Westminster Wednesday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Westminster High School junior Gabi Lorch looks through signs as protesters gather before Wednesdayâ€™s Carroll County Board of Education meeting in Westminster. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Protesters chant and hold up signs outside the Carroll County Board of Education meeting in Westminster Wednesday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement