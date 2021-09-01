xml:space="preserve">
Rolled and ready for duty | PHOTOS

Industrial Inspection and Analysis Fire Department Testing fire equipment technician Joe Giudici rolls up a 5" supply line after pressure testing it for the Winfield and Community Volunteer Fire Company in the parking lot of Century High School in Eldersburg Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021. Workers from IIA were performing annual testing all of Winfield's hose, ground ladders and appliances Tuesday. According to Winfield Assistant Chief Tim Legore, the fire company maintains about 11,000 feet of hose which needs to be tested annually to meet NFPA standards.
(Dylan Slagle)

Dylan Slagle
By
Aug 31, 2021
Crews from Industrial Inspection and Analysis Fire Department Testing division pressure tested thousands of feet of hose for the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Company in the parking lot of Century High School in Eldersburg Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021. Workers from IIA were performing annual testing all of Winfield's hose, ground ladders and appliances Tuesday. According to Winfield Assistant Chief Tim Legore, the fire company maintains about 11,000 feet of hose which needs to be tested annually to meet NFPA standards.
Industrial Inspection and Analysis Fire Department Testing fire equipment technician Joe Giudici rolls up a 5" supply line after pressure testing it for the Winfield and Community Volunteer Fire Company in the parking lot of Century High School in Eldersburg Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021. Workers from IIA were performing annual testing all of Winfield's hose, ground ladders and appliances Tuesday. According to Winfield Assistant Chief Tim Legore, the fire company maintains about 11,000 feet of hose which needs to be tested annually to meet NFPA standards.
Industrial Inspection and Analysis Fire Department Testing fire equipment technicians, from left, Tyler Sutton, Alex Giarrusso and Cyrus Burkett check for leaks while pressure testing hose for the Winfield and Community Volunteer Fire Company in the parking lot of Century High School in Eldersburg Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021. Workers from IIA were performing annual testing all of Winfield's hose, ground ladders and appliances Tuesday. According to Winfield Assistant Chief Tim Legore, the fire company maintains about 11,000 feet of hose which needs to be tested annually to meet NFPA standards.
Industrial Inspection and Analysis Fire Department Testing fire equipment technicians Yusuf Herbin, left, and Cyrus Burkett pack 5" supply lines aboard Winfield Engine 142 in the parking lot of Century High School in Eldersburg Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021. Workers from IIA were performing annual testing all of Winfield's hose, ground ladders and appliances Tuesday. According to Winfield Assistant Chief Tim Legore, the fire company maintains about 11,000 feet of hose which needs to be tested annually to meet NFPA standards.
Industrial Inspection and Analysis Fire Department Testing fire equipment technicians Cyrus Burkett, left, and Yusuf Herbin roll up 5" supply lines after pressure testing them for the Winfield and Community Volunteer Fire Company in the parking lot of Century High School in Eldersburg Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021. Workers from IIA were performing annual testing all of Winfield's hose, ground ladders and appliances Tuesday. According to Winfield Assistant Chief Tim Legore, the fire company maintains about 11,000 feet of hose which needs to be tested annually to meet NFPA standards.
Industrial Inspection and Analysis Fire Department Testing fire equipment technician Yusuf Herbin stacks rolls of 5" supply line after pressure testing it for the Winfield and Community Volunteer Fire Company in the parking lot of Century High School in Eldersburg Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021. Workers from IIA were performing annual testing all of Winfield's hose, ground ladders and appliances Tuesday. According to Winfield Assistant Chief Tim Legore, the fire company maintains about 11,000 feet of hose which needs to be tested annually to meet NFPA standards.
