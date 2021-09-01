Rolled and ready for duty | PHOTOS

Industrial Inspection and Analysis Fire Department Testing fire equipment technicians, from left, Tyler Sutton, Alex Giarrusso and Cyrus Burkett check for leaks while pressure testing hose for the Winfield and Community Volunteer Fire Company in the parking lot of Century High School in Eldersburg Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021. Workers from IIA were performing annual testing all of Winfield's hose, ground ladders and appliances Tuesday. According to Winfield Assistant Chief Tim Legore, the fire company maintains about 11,000 feet of hose which needs to be tested annually to meet NFPA standards. (Dylan Slagle)