From left, Bree Evans, 9, Sabine Chrisman, 10, and Erin Evans, 7, chase the ball in a game of soccer - one of several games taking place outdoors Friday, July 9, 2021, part of Finksburg Field Days at the Finksburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library. Friday's program took advantage of the Finksburg library's big backyard to play games like disc golf, silly soccer, and jumbo bowling. (Dylan Slagle)