Fallfest returns | PHOTOS

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the 42nd Westminster Fallfest kicked off Thursday night. Featuring carnival rides, family activities, food, business and craft vendors, Fallfest is open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to Westminster Fallfest, the Taneytown fire company is holding a mini carnival featuring food, music, games and bounce rides Thursday, Friday and Saturday with food sales starting at 5 and rides open at 7.
(Dylan Slagle)
Westminster Fallfest opened Thursday night with a parade, run, rides, food and games. Fallfest runs through Sunday.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
Snyder's Attractions worker Victor Ordonez assembles the carousel on the midway of Westminster Fallfest Wednesday. Fallfest began Thursday and runs from noon to 6 p.m. today.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
Adam Brotzman of Snyder's Attractions attaches lighting to the fun house at Westminster Fallfest Wednesday.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
Adam Brotzman of Snyder's Attractions assembles the helicopter ride on the midway of Westminster Fallfest Tuesday.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
Snyder's Attractions worker Ronald Thomas assembles the swings on the midway of Westminster Fallfest Tuesday.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fallfest
Snyder's Attractions workers Jose Antonio Chavez, left, and Victor Ordonez assemble a car ride on the midway of Westminster Fallfest Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Fallfest runs Thursday through Sunday.
(Dylan Slagle)
Snyder's Attractions workers Javier Martinez, left, and Victor Ordonez attach the horses to the carousel on the midway of Westminster Fallfest Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Fallfest runs Thursday through Sunday.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
From left, Ronald Thomas, Ruben Quijano and Adam Brotzman of Snyder's Attractions set up the helicopter ride at Westminster Fallfest Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Fallfest runs Thursday through Sunday.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
A passerby walks past carnival attactions being set up ahead of Westminster Fallfest Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Fallfest runs Thursday through Sunday.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)