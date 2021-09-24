Fallfest returns | PHOTOS

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the 42nd Westminster Fallfest kicked off Thursday night. Featuring carnival rides, family activities, food, business and craft vendors, Fallfest is open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to Westminster Fallfest, the Taneytown fire company is holding a mini carnival featuring food, music, games and bounce rides Thursday, Friday and Saturday with food sales starting at 5 and rides open at 7.

(Dylan Slagle)