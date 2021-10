Leo Sa, 3, shares a leaf with Violet Boteler, 3, as, from left, their mothers Annie Boteler of Mount Airy and Sarah Sa of Sykesville as well as naturalist Max Bukowitz, right, look on during a session of Mother Nature Mom and Me, a nature program for preschool-age children, at Piney Run Park in Eldersburg Friday, October 8, 2021. Piney Run Park is holding their annual Fall Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring live music, artisan vendors, food, wagon rides, scarecrow making, pumpkin painting and more. (Dylan Slagle)