Winters Mill senior Diana Flores reacts as she is awarded the Dorsey Scholarship by McDaniel College Director of Admissions and Financial Aid Kemia Himon and Admissions Counselor Torreke Evans, right, along with McDaniel's Green Terror mascot in Westminster Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Dorsey Scholars are provide with full tuition, including room and board for all four years at McDaniel College, valued at more than $200,000. (Dylan Slagle)