Robby Devilbiss of Uniontown scans the ground with his metal detector in a cow pasture where an old house dating back to the mid-1800s once sat near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021.

History underfoot

Mar 19, 2021
Remnants of Carroll County’s rich history, including that of indigenous people, colonial settlers and the armies of the Civil War are peppered beneath our feet at almost every step. Originally founded as a Facebook group by Robby Devilbiss of Uniontown and Amy Garrison of Winfield, the Northern Maryland Dirt Diggers is a club of local history enthusiasts, metal detectors and artifact collectors who get together to search the ground and share their love for history and the thrill of the hunt. According to Devilbiss, “It’s not just a metal detecting club... it’s everything you can get out of the ground in one group.”
From left, Robby Devilbiss of Uniontown, Ari Koutsouradis of Westminster and Doug Kiser of Taneytown, all members of the Northern Maryland Dirt Diggers, head out to an old house site near Union Bridge with their metal detecting equipment Sunday, March 14, 2021. Having secured permission from the property owner, the group spent several hours scanning the site, where a house dating back to the mid-1800s once stood.
Robby Devilbiss holds a silver-plated spoon he dug from the earth while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
From left, Doug Kiser, Robby Devilbiss and Ari Koutsouradis gather to look at a Civil War era uniform button emblazoned with an eagle that Koutsouradis found while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021. Having secured permission from the property owner, the group spent several hours scanning the site, where a house dating back to the mid-1800s once stood.
Robby Devilbiss holds a silver 3 cent piece he found while metal detecting. According to Devilbiss, it's the smallest US coin ever minted.
Robby Devilbiss holds a 1809 bust dime he found while metal detecting.
With Robby Devilbiss, left, Amy Garrison searches out the source of a signal while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss holds an 1898 Indian Head penny he found in the same hole as an old shotgun shell, considered junk, while metal detecting around Union Bridge March 14, 2021.
Amy Garrison uses a pinpointer to locate the source of a signal while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss holds a US box plate from the Civil War he found while metal detecting in his hometown of Uniontown in 2017 - Devilbiss had been searching for artifacts for 30 years before he found this piece - one of the highlights of his extensive collection.
In addition to Civil War and Native American artifacts, Robby Devilbiss's collection includes varied eclectic items like this antique poison bottle he dug from the ground.
Doug Kiser of Taneytown holds a piece of a metal plate he found while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021. Kiser said the piece is likely part of a child's tea set dating back to the 18th century.
Robby Devilbiss metal detects an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
From left, Robby Devilbiss, Doug Kiser and Ari Koutsouradis check out their finds after metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021. Having secured permission from the property owner, the group spent several hours scanning the site, where a house dating back to the mid-1800s once stood.
Robby Devilbiss picks up an old shotgun shell he dug while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge with their metal detecting equipment Sunday, March 14, 2021. After tossing the shell, considered junk, aside, Devilbiss spotted an 1898 Indian Head penny sitting in the same hole.
Amy Garrison replaces the grass over the source of a signal while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Ari Koutsouradis holds a Civil War era uniform button emblazoned with an eagle that he dug out of the earth while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Amy Garrison uses a pinpointer to locate the source of a signal while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss holds up an old inkwell, in which the ink residue can still be seen, more than 100 years later, part of his collection of artifacts found around Carroll County.
Doug Kiser of Taneytown holds a brass suspender adjuster he found while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Doug Kiser of Taneytown stops to examine an item he dug while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021.
With Robby Devilbiss, left, Amy Garrison examines an item she found, possibly a clock gear, while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss examines a piece of metal he dug while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge with their metal detecting equipment Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss uses a pinpointer to locate the source of a signal while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
All description of metallic objects lie beneath the ground, discovered while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Doug Kiser of Taneytown inspects a brass suspender adjuster he found while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss, left, and Doug Kiser, both members of the Northern Maryland Dirt Diggers, examine an 18th century British coin Devilbiss dug from the earth at an old house site near Union Bridge using metal detecting equipment Sunday, March 14, 2021. As the coin dried off, they were able to make out the date as 1787.
With Robby Devilbiss examines part of a toy revolver he dug from the earth while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Doug Kiser of Taneytown brushes off a brass suspender adjuster he found while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss, left, and Ari Koutsouradis of Westminster, both members of the Northern Maryland Dirt Diggers, scan the ground at an old house site near Union Bridge with their metal detecting equipment Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss scans the ground while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Devilbiss has been collecting Native American artifacts, some dating back more than 100 centuries, in Carroll County since he was young.
A sticker for the Northern Maryland Dirt Diggers is pictured Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss shows a collection of items, all found at the same site near Union Bridge where an old house stood in the mid-1800s. Devilbiss has a collection of thousands of pieces, including items from the Civil War and Native American artifacts he has found in Carroll County over the years.
Robby Devilbiss has a collection of thousands of pieces, including items from the Civil War and Native American artifacts he has found in Carroll County over the years.
Ari Koutsouradis shows a Civil War bullet he found while metal detecting in Carroll County the previous day, Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss, right, and Ari Koutsouradis of Westminster, both members of the Northern Maryland Dirt Diggers, scan the ground at an old house site near Union Bridge with their metal detecting equipment Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Devilbiss discovered this Civil War era badge, one of the highlights of his extensive collection, and the only one like it he's ever seen, while metal detecting around his home town of Uniontown.
Amy Garrison shows a couple of her finds, a 1919 penny, and a brass bell, while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Ari Koutsouradis detects along a fencline while searching an old house site near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss and Amy Garrison examine a piece she dug, possibly a small gear from an old clock, while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Robby Devilbiss shows a cache of Civil War bullets, many still containing traces of gunpowder, he found in one site while metal detecting around his hometown of Uniontown.
A all description of metallic objects lie beneath the ground, discovered while metal detecting an old house site near Uniontown Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Robert Devilbiss examines an 18th century British coin he dug while metal detecting an old house site near Union Bridge with metal detecting equipment Sunday, March 14, 2021. After the it dried off, Devilbiss was able to make out the date on the coin - 1787.
Robby Devilbiss of Uniontown scans the ground with his metal detector in a cow pasture where an old house dating back to the mid-1800s once sat near Union Bridge Sunday, March 14, 2021.
