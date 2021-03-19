History underfoot

Remnants of Carroll County’s rich history, including that of indigenous people, colonial settlers and the armies of the Civil War are peppered beneath our feet at almost every step. Originally founded as a Facebook group by Robby Devilbiss of Uniontown and Amy Garrison of Winfield, the Northern Maryland Dirt Diggers is a club of local history enthusiasts, metal detectors and artifact collectors who get together to search the ground and share their love for history and the thrill of the hunt. According to Devilbiss, “It’s not just a metal detecting club... it’s everything you can get out of the ground in one group.”

(Dylan Slagle)