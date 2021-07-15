xml:space="preserve">
Investiture of Judge Brian DeLeonardo | PHOTOS

Newly-sworn in Circuit Court Judge Brian DeLeonardo greets Sheriff Jim DeWees, left, and Commissioner Ed Rothstein, right, following his investiture at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Investiture of Judge Brian DeLeonardo | PHOTOS

By
Jul 15, 2021
Carroll County State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo was sworn in as a Carroll County Circuit Court Associate Judge at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
DeLeonardo sworn in
Brian DeLeonardo is robed by his sons, Brian, Jr., left, and Justin, right, after he was sworn in as a Carroll County Circuit Court Judge at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
DeLeonardo sworn in
Brian DeLeonardo, right, sits on the bench with, judges, from left, Maria L. Oesterreicher, Fred S. Hecker and Richard R. Titus after being sworn in as a Carroll County Circuit Court Associate Judge at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
DeLeonardo sworn in
Associate Circuit Court Judge Brian DeLeonardo, right, looks on from the bench with Judge RIchard R. Titus after he was sworn in as a Carroll County Circuit Court Judge at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
DeLeonardo sworn in
Brian DeLeonardo is sworn in as a Carroll County Circuit Court Judge by the Hon. Charles E. Moylan, Jr. of the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
DeLeonardo sworn in
Carroll County State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo sits with his sons, from left, Justin, Boston and Brian, Jr. before being sworn in as a Carroll County Circuit Court Associate Judge at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
DeLeonardo sworn in
Newly-sworn in Circuit Court Judge Brian DeLeonardo greets Sheriff Jim DeWees, left, and Commissioner Ed Rothstein, right, following his investiture at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
DeLeonardo sworn in
Brian DeLeonardo applauds as Judge Thomas Stansfield, left, is congratulated before he is sworn in as a Carroll County Circuit Court Judge at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
DeLeonardo sworn in
Judge Thomas Stansfield, second from left, is congratulated by, from left, Judge Charles E. Moylan, Jr. and Judge Barry Hughes during the investiture of Brian DeLeonardo, third from right,as a Carroll County Circuit Court associate judge at the Historic Courthouse in Westminster Thursday, July 15, 2021.
