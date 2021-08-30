Carroll Community College unveils virtual dissection table | PHOTOS

Carroll Community College in Westminster has obtained, with funding from the Kahlert Foundation, a virtual 3D dissection table. The Anatomage Table allows Students in training to be nurses, paramedics and physical therapists to dissect, analyze and study the human body on virtual cadavers
(Dylan Slagle)
Anatomage Table
Donna Rohrbaugh, allied health and nursing lab coordinator at Carroll Community College, demonstrates the functions of the college's new Anatomage virtual dissection table Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
