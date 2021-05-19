xml:space="preserve">
Carroll hosts youth vaccine clinic | PHOTOS

Dr. Steve Grufferman administers a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Mia O'Connor, 13, as her mother Jamie, and siblings Eve, 4, and Cole, 10, look on during a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 hosted by the Carroll County Health Department in Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

By
May 19, 2021
The Carroll County Health Department held a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 at the site of the former Sears department store in TownMall of Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are prepared during a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 hosted by the Carroll County Health Department in Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Lifebridge Health nurse Ruby Saylor prepares doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 hosted by the Carroll County Health Department in Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Richard Ash of the Carroll County Health Department adminsters a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Rowan Dardick, 12, during a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 hosted by the Carroll County Health Department in Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Dr. Steve Grufferman administers a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Mia O'Connor, 13, as her mother Jamie, and siblings Eve, 4, and Cole, 10, look on during a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 hosted by the Carroll County Health Department in Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Jessica Kreh, 14, anticipates the shot as she is administered a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine by Carroll County Public Schools nurse Lynn Runk while Maryland Army National Guard Spc. Hugo Gomez records information during a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 hosted by the Carroll County Health Department in Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader talks Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer, left, and Lifebridge Carroll Hospital president Garrett Hoover during a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 hosted by the Carroll County Health Department in Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader speaks to reporters during a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 hosted by the Carroll County Health Department in the site of the former Sears department store at TownMall of Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader talks with Lifebridge Health Infection Prevention Coordinator Sarah Cross, left, as she prepares doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic for adolescents aged 12-17 hosted by the Carroll County Health Department in Westminster Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
