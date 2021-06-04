(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Graduation 2021: Carroll Community College By Dylan Slagle Jun 04, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from Carroll Community College's 2021 graduation ceremony in Westminster Friday, June 4, 2021 (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Community College graduation Carroll Community College nursing graduate Claire Gostomski rides through the college's graduation ceremony Friday, June 4, 2021. Carroll Community held a drive-through graduation ceremony at their Westminster campus. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Community College graduation Carroll Community College president Dr. James Ball congratulates graduates Daniel Hancock and Kaiah Chilton as they ride through the college's graduation ceremony Friday, June 4, 2021. Carroll Community held a drive-through graduation ceremony at their Westminster campus. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Community College graduation Carroll Community College graduate Lauren Conaway rides through the college's graduation ceremony Friday, June 4, 2021. Carroll Community held a drive-through graduation ceremony at their Westminster campus. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Community College graduation Carroll Community College president Dr. James Ball sends off graduate Tiffany Rhoten of Hampstead as she rides through the college's graduation ceremony her brother William's pick up truck Friday, June 4, 2021. Carroll Community held a drive-through graduation ceremony at their Westminster campus. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Community College graduation Carroll Community College Graduates Daniel Hancock, left, and Kaiah Chilton ride through the college's graduation ceremony Friday, June 4, 2021. Carroll Community held a drive-through graduation ceremony at their Westminster campus. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Community College graduation Carroll Community College graduate Tiffany Rhoten of Hampstead rides through the college's graduation with her family in her brother William's pick up truck Friday, June 4, 2021. Carroll Community held a drive-through graduation ceremony at their Westminster campus. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement