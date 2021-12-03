xml:space="preserve">
Boys & Girls Club of Westminster's annual holiday party |...

Henry Reiff, center, accompanies Rosalie, 6, left, and Elizabeth Hudson, 10, while they sing holiday songs in front of the Christmas tree at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster during the club's annual holiday party held in partnership with McDaniel College Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Boys & Girls Club of Westminster's annual holiday party | PHOTOS

Dec 03, 2021
Images from the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster's annual holiday party held in partnership with McDaniel College Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
William Winchester third grader Robert Tieng, left, gets a stuffed owl from Mrs. Claus at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster during the club's annual holiday party held in partnership with McDaniel College Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
William Winchester third grader Robert Tieng, left, gets a stuffed owl from Mrs. Claus at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster during the club's annual holiday party held in partnership with McDaniel College Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Henry Reiff, center, accompanies Rosalie, 6, left, and Elizabeth Hudson, 10, while they sing holiday songs in front of the Christmas tree at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster during the club's annual holiday party held in partnership with McDaniel College Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
From left, Danielle Hawse, Gabriella Ferrara, Alexandra Carrier and Rayven Dickeus listen to holiday songs at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster during the club's annual holiday party held in partnership with McDaniel College Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
From left, Danielle Hawse, Gabriella Ferrara, Alexandra Carrier and Rayven Dickeus listen to holiday songs at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster during the club's annual holiday party held in partnership with McDaniel College Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
