Paul Mullins of Bartlett Tree Experts, left, looks on as Cooper Moore, 7, uses his fingertip to place a scale destroyer, one of the beneficial insects being released Monday outside Westminster City Hall, onto a Holly bush July 19, 2021. Monday's release of 10,000 predatory mites and about 300 scale destroyers was a combined effort of the City of Westminster, the Westminster Tree Commission, and Bartlett Tree Experts to control pest pressure and enhance the sustainability of the cityÕs natural, urban environment which has been recognized as a Tree City USA. (Dylan Slagle)