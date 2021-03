Mike Watson is working with neighbors to save the large pond at the center of their Hampstead-area neighborhood. A spillway was built on an adjacent property when the original overflow for the lake failed in July. The Maryland Department of the Environment is demanding that the dam impounding the pond, shared by Watson and another property owner who can't be located, be repaired at a cost of $150,000 or they will drain the lake, which is teeming with wildlife and an important fire suppression resource. (Dylan Slagle)