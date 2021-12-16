xml:space="preserve">
Lynne Griffith named director of Arts Council | PHOTOS

Lynne Griffith has been named executive director of the Carroll Arts Council Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
By
Dec 15, 2021
Lynne Griffith has been named executive director of the Carroll Arts Council.
Lynne Griffith
