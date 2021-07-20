(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Getting ready for the fair | PHOTOS Jul 20, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Caleb, Charlotte and Brenna Chamelin have been busy raising pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro farm to show at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair next week. Preparing for 4-H Fair Brenna Chamelin, 10, walks with Dugan, the Tamworth pig she will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. Chamelin and her siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair Brenna Chamelin, 10, walks with Dugan, a Tamworth that she will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. Chamelin and her siblings belong to the Carrollton 4-H club and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair Caleb, 13, and Charlotte Chamelin, 11, wash Sherman, Dugan and Mac, some of the pigs they will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. The Chamelin siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair Caleb Chamelin, 13, looks in on his Berkshires, Doug and Clinger, that he will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. Chamelin and his siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair Charlotte, 11, and Brenna Chamelin, 10, wash Dugan and Mac, some of the pigs they will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair Charlotte Chamelin, 11, pets Mac, the Berkshire pig that she will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. Chamelin and her siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair Caleb Chamelin, 13, gives water to Sherman, a duroc that he will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair as his sister Charlotte, 11, looks on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Chamelin and his siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair May and Hazel are Nigerian dwarf goats that the Chamelin siblings have been raising since March and will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. The Chamelins belong to Carrollton 4H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair Charlotte, 11, and Brenna Chamelin, 10, hold Hazel and May, the Nigerian dwarf goats they will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair From left, siblings Caleb, 13, Brenna, 10 and Charlotte Chamelin, 11, show off some of the pigs that they will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Preparing for 4-H Fair Caleb Chamelin, 13, walks with Sherman, the Duroc pig that he will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. Chamelin and his siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement