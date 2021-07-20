xml:space="preserve">
Getting ready for the fair | PHOTOS

Caleb Chamelin, 13, gives water to Sherman, a duroc that he will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair as his sister Charlotte, 11, looks on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Chamelin and his siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home.
Jul 20, 2021
Caleb, Charlotte and Brenna Chamelin have been busy raising pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro farm to show at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair next week.
Brenna Chamelin, 10, walks with Dugan, the Tamworth pig she will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. Chamelin and her siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle)
Brenna Chamelin, 10, walks with Dugan, a Tamworth that she will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. Chamelin and her siblings belong to the Carrollton 4-H club and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle)
Caleb, 13, and Charlotte Chamelin, 11, wash Sherman, Dugan and Mac, some of the pigs they will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. The Chamelin siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle)
Caleb Chamelin, 13, looks in on his Berkshires, Doug and Clinger, that he will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. Chamelin and his siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle)
Charlotte, 11, and Brenna Chamelin, 10, wash Dugan and Mac, some of the pigs they will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Charlotte Chamelin, 11, pets Mac, the Berkshire pig that she will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. Chamelin and her siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle)
Caleb Chamelin, 13, gives water to Sherman, a duroc that he will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair as his sister Charlotte, 11, looks on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Chamelin and his siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle)
May and Hazel are Nigerian dwarf goats that the Chamelin siblings have been raising since March and will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. The Chamelins belong to Carrollton 4H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle)
Charlotte, 11, and Brenna Chamelin, 10, hold Hazel and May, the Nigerian dwarf goats they will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
From left, siblings Caleb, 13, Brenna, 10 and Charlotte Chamelin, 11, show off some of the pigs that they will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Caleb Chamelin, 13, walks with Sherman, the Duroc pig that he will show in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. Chamelin and his siblings belong to Carrollton 4-H and raise pigs and goats at their family's Lineboro home. (Dylan Slagle)
