Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Trick-or-treating at the County Office Building Nov 01, 2019 | 6:12 PM Children from nearby Carroll Childcare and Leaning Center visit the Carroll County Office Building Thursday to trick-or treat as they have done for the past 27 years. Next Gallery PHOTOS Denise Kresslein PHOTOS Boys and Girls Club Maker Space Advertisement Carroll County News Reflections of Carroll's Past - October 2019 Second Annual Pumpkin Carving for a Cause Spa Day Ellsworth Cemetery, Westminster Pets Available for Adoption - Week of October 28, 2019 Westminster Halloween Parade Career and Tech teachers recognized Advertisement