Jake Kuykendall, 24, gets ready to bowl while playing in the Special Connections Duckpin Bowling League at Mt. Airy Lanes Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Special Connections is a social group for young adults and teens with special needs. Kuykendall joins his friends in Special Connections, mostly fellow South Carroll alums, weekly to bowl at Mount Airy Lanes. While the fall session of Special Connections Bowling wraps up Nov. 16, a winter session is enrolling through the Carroll County department of Recreation and Parks. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)