xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Reflections of Carroll's Past - May 2021 | PHOTOS

Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A car wash to benefit the Ulster Project was held at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Manchester in July of 1990. - Original Credit:
(Ken Koons/HANDOUT)

Reflections of Carroll's Past - May 2021 | PHOTOS

Jun 19, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Reflections of Carroll's Past" shows a little bit of what life used to be like in Carroll County.
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The 2nd floor interior of the old Westminster fire hall on East Main Street is pictured in the early 1900s. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The 2nd floor interior of the old Westminster fire hall on East Main Street is pictured in the early 1900s. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo Courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A photograph shows smoke still rising the next day after a fire consumed the Harbaugh Liverty Stables on East Main Street in Westminster April 6, 1906. Among the complete loss, valued at $18,000 were 27 horses. Henry H. Harbaugh rebuilt with a masory building that was later known as the Palace Garage. The Westminster Fire Department, located next door, also suffered costly damage. - Original Credit:
Photo Courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A photograph shows smoke still rising the next day after a fire consumed the Harbaugh Liverty Stables on East Main Street in Westminster April 6, 1906. Among the complete loss, valued at $18,000 were 27 horses. Henry H. Harbaugh rebuilt with a masory building that was later known as the Palace Garage. The Westminster Fire Department, located next door, also suffered costly damage. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Harbaugh garage building on East Main Street as well as the Gilbert House and the steeple of St. John Catholic Church can be seen in photo from circa 1940s Westminster. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Harbaugh garage building on East Main Street as well as the Gilbert House and the steeple of St. John Catholic Church can be seen in photo from circa 1940s Westminster. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Operating room rurses gave a open house at Carroll County General Hospital in November of 1990. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Operating room rurses gave a open house at Carroll County General Hospital in November of 1990. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Westminster fire hall on East Main Street is pictured in 1980. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Westminster fire hall on East Main Street is pictured in 1980. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A walkathon was held in the Carrolltowne Mall in Eldersburg, in September of 1990. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A walkathon was held in the Carrolltowne Mall in Eldersburg, in September of 1990. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A first communion is officiated at St. John Catholic Church on East Main Street in Westminster circa the 1940s. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A first communion is officiated at St. John Catholic Church on East Main Street in Westminster circa the 1940s. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Wayne Mullinix Jr. Collection The Morgan canning company, located along the Patapsco River between Woodbine and Hoods Mill is pictured in the 1920s or 30s. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Wayne Mullinix Jr. Collection The Morgan canning company, located along the Patapsco River between Woodbine and Hoods Mill is pictured in the 1920s or 30s. - Original Credit: (The Wayne Mullinix Jr. Collectio/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo Courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A family is pictured in front of their home in Uniontown circa the late 1800s or early 1900s - Original Credit:
Photo Courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A family is pictured in front of their home in Uniontown circa the late 1800s or early 1900s - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Uniontown Printing Office is pictured circa the early 1900s. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Uniontown Printing Office is pictured circa the early 1900s. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Thomas S. Gordon family collection. A large 19th century calendar top advertising shoes, hats and men's furnishings at W. M. C Devilbiss of 22 West Main Street in Westminster is pictured. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Thomas S. Gordon family collection. A large 19th century calendar top advertising shoes, hats and men's furnishings at W. M. C Devilbiss of 22 West Main Street in Westminster is pictured. - Original Credit: (Thomas S. Gordon family collecti/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Carroll County Commissioner Elmer Lippy has his cholesterol checked to kick off heart month in January of 1991. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Carroll County Commissioner Elmer Lippy has his cholesterol checked to kick off heart month in January of 1991. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection F.A. Sharrer & Son was a funeral parlor and furniture store at the intersection Washington Road and East Main Street in Westminster is pictured here before 1934. The business, which was built in 1848, played a role in the Civil War, handling casualties from the battle of Corbit's Charge on June 29, 1863. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection F.A. Sharrer & Son was a funeral parlor and furniture store at the intersection Washington Road and East Main Street in Westminster is pictured here before 1934. The business, which was built in 1848, played a role in the Civil War, handling casualties from the battle of Corbit's Charge on June 29, 1863. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair was held at the New Windsor Brethren Center gyminasium building in November of 1990. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair was held at the New Windsor Brethren Center gyminasium building in November of 1990. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Wayne Mullinix Jr. Collection The label from a can of cream style golden bantam corn produced by the Morgan canning company, located along the Patapsco River between Woodbine and Hoods Mill in the 1920s or 30s is pictured. According to the HIstorical Society of Carroll County, the peak period of Carroll's canning industry was between 1925 and 1950, but there were a total of 52 canning companies that had one or more plants located in Carroll County communities between 1868 and 1980. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Wayne Mullinix Jr. Collection The label from a can of cream style golden bantam corn produced by the Morgan canning company, located along the Patapsco River between Woodbine and Hoods Mill in the 1920s or 30s is pictured. According to the HIstorical Society of Carroll County, the peak period of Carroll's canning industry was between 1925 and 1950, but there were a total of 52 canning companies that had one or more plants located in Carroll County communities between 1868 and 1980. - Original Credit: (The Wayne Mullinix Jr. Collectio/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Westminster fire hall on East Main Street is decorated for the Carroll County Centennial celebration in 1937. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Westminster fire hall on East Main Street is decorated for the Carroll County Centennial celebration in 1937. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The inside of the City Restaurant on West Main Street is pictured in the 1950s. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The inside of the City Restaurant on West Main Street is pictured in the 1950s. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Jean Byers Sealover and Nancy Leese Study are shown during May Day celebration at the Charles Carroll School during the 1949-50 school year. - Original Credit: Courtesy Nancy Study
Jean Byers Sealover and Nancy Leese Study are shown during May Day celebration at the Charles Carroll School during the 1949-50 school year. - Original Credit: Courtesy Nancy Study (Courtesy Nancy Study/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo Courtesy of the Thomas S. Gordon family collection. Pictured is a diary kept by James Shellman Baer and signed by his fellow prisoners during his confinement in a Confederate prison during the Civil War. Baer entered the service as a Lieutenant in Company A, 1st Maryland Volunteer Infantry, his final rank was as a Captain in Company G 1st Maryland Volunteer Infantry. Baer was captured at the Battle of Front Royal, Virginia by the First Maryland Regiment, Army of the Valley, CSA commanded by Stonewall Jackson May 23rd, 1862 and was was sent to Salisbury Prison in North Carolina and confined there with other Federal officers. Baer died March 4th, 1917 at Tannery, Maryland at the age of 83 and was buried March 6th at Westminster Cemetery. - Original Credit:
Photo Courtesy of the Thomas S. Gordon family collection. Pictured is a diary kept by James Shellman Baer and signed by his fellow prisoners during his confinement in a Confederate prison during the Civil War. Baer entered the service as a Lieutenant in Company A, 1st Maryland Volunteer Infantry, his final rank was as a Captain in Company G 1st Maryland Volunteer Infantry. Baer was captured at the Battle of Front Royal, Virginia by the First Maryland Regiment, Army of the Valley, CSA commanded by Stonewall Jackson May 23rd, 1862 and was was sent to Salisbury Prison in North Carolina and confined there with other Federal officers. Baer died March 4th, 1917 at Tannery, Maryland at the age of 83 and was buried March 6th at Westminster Cemetery. - Original Credit: (Thomas S. Gordon family collecti/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The intersection of North Main Street and Broadway in Union Bridge is pictured in a photo from the 1920s or 1930s. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The intersection of North Main Street and Broadway in Union Bridge is pictured in a photo from the 1920s or 1930s. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection Albert Wantz and Evelyn Warner Wantz are pictured in 1942 at the Wantz farm in the Myers District. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection Albert Wantz and Evelyn Warner Wantz are pictured in 1942 at the Wantz farm in the Myers District. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Main Court Inn in Westminster is pictured around the turn of the century. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Main Court Inn in Westminster is pictured around the turn of the century. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A pizza eating contest was part of Freedom Fun Days at the Sykesville/Freedom carnival grounds in September of 1990. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A pizza eating contest was part of Freedom Fun Days at the Sykesville/Freedom carnival grounds in September of 1990. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A car wash to benefit the Ulster Project was held at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Manchester in July of 1990. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A car wash to benefit the Ulster Project was held at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Manchester in July of 1990. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The 2nd floor interior of the old Westminster fire hall on East Main Street is pictured in the early 1900s. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The 2nd floor interior of the old Westminster fire hall on East Main Street is pictured in the early 1900s. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection New sewer and water lines, along with new sidewalks are installed on East Main Street in Westminster in 1980. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection New sewer and water lines, along with new sidewalks are installed on East Main Street in Westminster in 1980. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The site of the former Harbaugh Livery Stable is shown after the April 6, 1906 fire which completely destroyed the building. The photograph shows the Westminster fire department building to the left and the Gilbert House to the right. The site is being put to good use in supporting an upcoming patriotic parade. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The site of the former Harbaugh Livery Stable is shown after the April 6, 1906 fire which completely destroyed the building. The photograph shows the Westminster fire department building to the left and the Gilbert House to the right. The site is being put to good use in supporting an upcoming patriotic parade. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Reflections of Carroll’s Past - May 2021
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A postcard sent in 1910 shows the Union Bridge College building, Maryland Collegiate Institute. - Original Credit:
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A postcard sent in 1910 shows the Union Bridge College building, Maryland Collegiate Institute. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement