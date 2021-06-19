Reflections of Carroll's Past - May 2021 | PHOTOS

Photo Courtesy of the Thomas S. Gordon family collection. Pictured is a diary kept by James Shellman Baer and signed by his fellow prisoners during his confinement in a Confederate prison during the Civil War. Baer entered the service as a Lieutenant in Company A, 1st Maryland Volunteer Infantry, his final rank was as a Captain in Company G 1st Maryland Volunteer Infantry. Baer was captured at the Battle of Front Royal, Virginia by the First Maryland Regiment, Army of the Valley, CSA commanded by Stonewall Jackson May 23rd, 1862 and was was sent to Salisbury Prison in North Carolina and confined there with other Federal officers. Baer died March 4th, 1917 at Tannery, Maryland at the age of 83 and was buried March 6th at Westminster Cemetery. - Original Credit: (Thomas S. Gordon family collecti/HANDOUT)