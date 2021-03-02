Reflections of Carroll's Past - February 2021 | PHOTOS

xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun Photo James Smith steers his horse drawn rig down Springdale Rd in New Windsor in August, 1993. The outfit was rented out for weddings and special events. - Original Credit:
(Baltimore Sun/HANDOUT)

Mar 02, 2021
"Reflections of Carroll's Past" shows a little bit of what life used to be like in Carroll County.
Photo courtesy of the Kevin Dayhoff Collection The YMCA on Main Street in Westminster is pictured in 1979. - Original Credit: (The Kevin Dayhoff Collection/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of Stewart Zendgraft A boarded up JC Penney is shown on the corner of Main and John Streets in Westminster in February 1995. - Original Credit: (Stewart Zendgraft/HANDOUT)
Julie and Vickie Warfield are shown sitting on wheat ready to be threshed in the summer of 1966 in Eldersburg in the vicinity of the present-day Home Depot. COURTESY GEORGE WARFIELD
Julie and Vickie Warfield are shown sitting on wheat ready to be threshed in the summer of 1966 in Eldersburg in the vicinity of the present-day Home Depot. COURTESY GEORGE WARFIELD (COURTESY GEORGE WARFIELD)
Baltimore Sun Photo James Smith steers his horse drawn rig down Springdale Rd in New Windsor in August, 1993. The outfit was rented out for weddings and special events. - Original Credit: (Baltimore Sun/HANDOUT)
From left, Sandra Joy Raines, Melissa Joy Dowd, Cynthia Joy Trout and Don Joy Jr. are shown circa 2000. - Original Credit: (Courtesy Don Joy Sr./HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of Stewart Zendgraft The Times building on East Main Street in Westminster is shown in the 1920s or or 1930s. - Original Credit: (Stewart Zendgraft/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection Cars wait in line to fill up with gas in Westminster during the gas crisis in June 1979. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of the Kevin Dayhoff collection. The reconstruction of Main Street in Westminster is shown in 1993. - Original Credit: (The Kevin Dayhoff Collection/HANDOUT)
Photo Courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A car lies buried beneath a collapsed garage on Union Alley after a tornado struck Westminster May 23, 1979. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of Stewart Zendgraft The Old Main Building, on the campus of Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College, is shown in the early 1900s. - Original Credit: (Stewart Zendgraft/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of Kevin Dayhoff Construction at Carroll County General Hospital in Westminster is shown in 1990. - Original Credit: (Kevin Dayhoff/HANDOUT)
Jim, Loretta and Tom Walsh are shown in 1953 in front of Hampstead Implement & Supply Co., an international farm equipment dealership in Hampstead. - Original Credit: (Courtesy Jim Walsh/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of the Kevin Dayhoff Collection 20-years ago, on January 22, 2001, appointed and elected officials with the City of Westminster gathered after a meeting of the Westminster Mayor and Common Council to display their Raven's pride with Ravens Super Bowl t-shirts. Pictured in the front row, from left to right is, the late Westminster City Clerk John Dudderar, the late Councilmember Ed Calwell, Housing Director Karen Blandford, Councilmember Suzanne Albert, Finance Director Steve Dutterer, City Attorney John Walsh, and Mayor's Secretary Laurie Womer. In the back row, from left to right is the Director of Planning and Public Works Tom Beyard, Recreation and Parks Administrator Ron Schroers, Westminster Deputy Police Chief Dean Brewer, Council President Damian Halstad, Westminster Mayor Ken Yowan, Councilmember Kevin Dayhoff, and Westminster Town Planner Shawn Siders. - Original Credit: (The Kevin Dayhoff Collection/HANDOUT)
Baltimore Sun File Workers load wormseed onto a wagon on a Carroll County farm in 1950. Wormseed, once widely grown in southern Carroll, produced an oil used in treating roundworm, hookworm and tapeworm in humans and animals until it was replaced by synthetic compounds in the 1960s. - Original Credit: (Baltimore Sun/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection Fred Schmitt owned the drugstore at 55 East Main Street in Westminster from 1933 until 1958 when he sold it to Irvin "Doc" Goodman who continued Schmitt's tradition of selling nickel glasses of Coca-Cola. Fred Schmitt is shown standing in front of the store in the 1940's. - Original Credit: (HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection High snow banks line East Main Street in Westminster after the blizzard of 1996. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Submitted photo The State Theater in Westminster is pictured in 1938. - Original Credit: (Submitted photo/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of Kevin Dayhoff Construction of Carroll County Bank on Main and Bond Streets in Westminster is shown in Dec. 1977. - Original Credit: (Kevin Dayhoff/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Westminster Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on East Main Street is pictured after it opened in March, 1981. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons The fifth annual Honey Harvest Festival was held at Hashawah Environmental Center in September of 1985. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT)
Submitted photo The Carroll Theater in Westminster is pictured in 1938. The building is now the home of the Carroll Arts Center. - Original Credit: (Submitted photo/HANDOUT)
Stone Chapel United Methodist Church, near Medford, is shown on an Easter Sunday believed to be in the late 1940s or early 1950s. Courtesy Carl Graham (Courtesy Carl Graham)
Photo courtesy of Kevin Dayhoff Bond Street in Westminster is shown looking toward Main Street in 1974. - Original Credit: (Kevin Dayhoff/HANDOUT)
Four-year-old Amy Bair tells Santa what she wants for Christmas at the Westminster Shopping Center in December 1970. - Original Credit: (Courtesy Norma Bair/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The interior of Wantz Cigar Store in the Wantz Building on East Main Street Westminster is pictured in the early 1900s - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT)
Photo Courtesy of Virginia Muse Schoenberger EWH Harbaugh is pictured at the Newman home in Keymar in 1921. - Original Credit: (Virginia Muse Schoenberger/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of the Thomas S. Gordon family collection The marriage certificate of Lewis Harman and Mahala Grap, both of Westminster, dated July 25, 1865 is pictured. Harman was in Company A 6th Maryland Infantry. He enlisted at Camp Hoffman, Baltimore on August 12, 1862 and resided and enrolled at Westminster August 11, 1862. - Original Credit: (Thomas S. Gordon family collecti/HANDOUT)
Photo courtesy of Ken Koons The fountain at the Carroll County Office building in Westminster is pictured in the 1970s or 1980s. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT)
