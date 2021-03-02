Reflections of Carroll's Past - February 2021 | PHOTOS

Photo courtesy of the Kevin Dayhoff Collection 20-years ago, on January 22, 2001, appointed and elected officials with the City of Westminster gathered after a meeting of the Westminster Mayor and Common Council to display their Raven's pride with Ravens Super Bowl t-shirts. Pictured in the front row, from left to right is, the late Westminster City Clerk John Dudderar, the late Councilmember Ed Calwell, Housing Director Karen Blandford, Councilmember Suzanne Albert, Finance Director Steve Dutterer, City Attorney John Walsh, and Mayor's Secretary Laurie Womer. In the back row, from left to right is the Director of Planning and Public Works Tom Beyard, Recreation and Parks Administrator Ron Schroers, Westminster Deputy Police Chief Dean Brewer, Council President Damian Halstad, Westminster Mayor Ken Yowan, Councilmember Kevin Dayhoff, and Westminster Town Planner Shawn Siders. - Original Credit: (The Kevin Dayhoff Collection/HANDOUT)