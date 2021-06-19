(Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 | PHOTOS Jun 19, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement "Reflections of Carroll's Past" shows a little bit of what life used to be like in Carroll County. Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The Warner family farm pond, in the Myers District, is pictured in 1963. In the foreground is a coop for racing pigeons. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Bob Myers cultivates his garden off Baker Road in Taylorsville in June of 1986. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Kevin Dayhoff Collection The inside of Jim Stocksdale's Lube and Muffler Shop, at 29 W. Main Street, in Westminster, is pictured in 1990. - Original Credit: (The Kevin Dayhoff Collection/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Times file photo Dick McCulloch plays a fiddle at the Carroll County Farm Museun in July of 1969. - Original Credit: (HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Kevin Dayhoff Collection The Westminster Bank and Trust lobby is pictured in a photo from 1995. - Original Credit: (The Kevin Dayhoff Collection/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Sykesville Gate House Museum. 7522 Main Street, in Sykesville, is pictured on April 2, 1978. - Original Credit: (HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Children met Smokey the Bear at the Mount Airy branch of the Carroll County Public Library in August of 1990. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Sam Martin repaired Manchester's Fire Hall clock in 1988. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Sykesville Gate House Museum Main Street in Sykesville is pictured in April 1978. - Original Credit: (The Sykesville Gate House Museum/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Kevin Dayhoff Collection Main Street in Westminster, looking west, is shown in 1974. - Original Credit: (The Kevin Dayhoff Collection/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection A framed invitation to the Western Maryland College class of 1899 commencement, held June 14, 1899, is pictured. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of McDaniel College Sledding down the Western Maryland College hill, back campus, in1958. Pictured (standing right) is Ellen Richmond Sauerbrey who served as Md. State Delegate. - Original Credit: (McDaniel College/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Pigs were for sale at the Westminster Livestock Auction in May of 1985. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the New Windsor Museum. A bird's eye view shows the town of New Windsor in the early 1900s. - Original Credit: (The New Windsor Museum/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Westminster High School is pictured from the air in 1983. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Donald Myers was the police chief of Manchester in 1991. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection Veterinarian Dr. Englar, D.V.M., is pictured with his family outside their home in Uniontown in the early 1900s. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of McDaniel College Ray Albert, class of 1962 (left) supervises installation of first campus computer at Western Maryland College, in 1966. - Original Credit: (McDaniel College/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Carroll County Times Archive Carroll County Commissioner J. Norman Graham is pictured in the log building at the Carroll County Farm Museum, in Westminster in the 1970s or 80s. - Original Credit: (Carroll County Times Archive/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Students from Carroll County volunteered at the construction site of the Lady Maryland Chesapeake Bay pungy schooner built, in Baltimore, in August of 1985. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Sykesville Gate House Museum The Wadel and Owens Lumber and Hardware display wagon is pictured in Sykesville in 1905. - Original Credit: (The Sykesville Gate House Museum/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Govenor William Donald Schaefer visited Manchester Elementary School in April of 1990. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Kevin Dayhoff Collection Main Street, in Westminster, is pictured on October 28, 1979. - Original Credit: (The Kevin Dayhoff Collection/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons A rescue worker recruiting video was taped in 1988 at the firefighter training center in Westminster. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection The students and teachers of Uniontown School are pictured in a photo from 1905. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Don Warner Collection Tyrone Mill is pictured in a photo from the late 1800s. - Original Credit: (The Don Warner Collection/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Musicians play at the Deer Creek Fiddlers Convention at the Carroll County Farm Museum in June of 1989. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons Antonio D'Eugenio plays dixieland music in front of Memorial Stadium in April of 1990. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of the Warner Collection A ribbon from the Westminster Lodge No. 58 of the Knights of Pythias from the early twentieth century is pictured. The Order of Knights of Pythias is an international, non-sectarian fraternal order, and was the first fraternal order to be chartered by an Act of Congress. - Original Credit: (HANDOUT) Reflections of Carroll's Past - April 2021 Photo courtesy of Ken Koons An election judge swats flies at the polls in the Baust Church Parrish Hall, on Old Taneytown Road, on election day in September 1990. - Original Credit: (Ken Koons/HANDOUT) Advertisement