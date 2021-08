Bryant Graham and Katie Feroli Graham, center, are pictured with their children, from left, Dominic, 16, Blaine, 7, Layla, 10, Gabriel, 4, McKenzie, 14, and Tykira, 9, at their home in Westminster Thursday, August 26, 2021. The Grahams, who adopted Tykira, Blaine and Gabriel after fostering them, have founded My House, a Carroll County nonprofit, which is aiming to build a tiny house village for older foster children.